New personnel will be joining staff members of USD-379 for the coming school year. Here's a look at some of the new staff:
Debra Hammond is a graduate of Kansas State University with a degree in art education. Hammond is a graduate of Clay Center Community High School. Hammond was previously a teacher working for USD-383 in Manhattan.
Linda Scott is a graduate of Kansas State University, where she earned her bachelor of science degree in elementary education and master's degree in curriculum and instruction.
Dawn Murphy is a graduate of MidAmerica Nazarene College in Olathe. Murphy earned a bachelor of arts degree in English/history. Her past teaching experience includes substituting in USD-379.
Cindy Roth received her bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from Bethany College. Roth has five years teaching experience in Clay County schools.
Matt Bradford is a graduate of Washburn University, where he earned a degree in music education. He previously taught instrumental and vocal music at Holyoke High School in Holyoke, Colo.
Lana Amspacker Lana received her bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Kansas State University. Amspacker plants to complete her MS degree in early childhood special education this summer at Emporia State University. She worked previously as an early childhood special education teacher in Iuka, Kan.
Sarah Probst is a graduate of Kansas State University with a bachelor of science degree in communication sciences and disorders. Probst will complete her MS degree in speech-language pathology this summer at K-State.
Wendi Fox graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. Fox was employed in USD-379 as a certified instructional aide during the 1998-99 school year.
Keri DeSutter is a graduate of South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., with a bachelor of arts degree. DeSutter is currently working on her master of science degree in special education at Kansas State University.
Cynthia Slothower is a graduate of Kansas State University with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. Slothower is currently working toward her master of science degree in special education at K-State.
Tonya VanWey received her bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Kansas State University. She was employed last school year with the Twin Lakes Educational Cooperative as a paraprofessional. VanWey is currently pursuing a master's degree in special education at K-State.
