On the front page of The Dispatch, 40 years ago...
When Tractors Supply Company district manager Jon Wohler, a former Clay Centerite, spoke to Rotary Club about the company deciding to open a store here, we were impressed to find the company’s align so perfectly with our own.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
With the coronavirus on lots of minds, it isn’t surprising the topic came up at coffee with the local Illuminati group.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
