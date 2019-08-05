The $100,000 Superintendent Mike Folks has built in to the school's local option budget (LOB) won't cover what the school will lose in state aid in 2010.
"General Fund looks to be down at least $325,000 and could be closer to $500,000 if enrollment does not go up," Folks said.
The school distinct will receive $540,254 less in state aid this year. Of the funds lost, $398,901 will be covered by federal "stabilization" funds, leaving a hole the district will have to come up on its own or make up in cuts.
The state Legislature also cut equalization monies from 53 cents on the dollar in the LOB to 48 cents, which is a lost of another $40,000 for USD-379.
"We're not even getting close to what we cut (with the LOB increase)," board member Jeff Cannizzo said.
The stabilization funds are a temporary fix, however and there is reason to be concerned about future budgets, Folks said.
"If the Legislature doesn't raise taxes after next year or change the finance formula, and after next year the millions of dollars in stabilization monies goes away, it's another $400,000 cut in our budget," Folks said.
The LOB will go from $2.45 million actual this year to $2.55 million proposed for next year, or a mill levy increase from 16.238 to about 18.5. Overall the school district mill levy increases from 40.871 this year to about 43.3 next year. The district was at 43.1 in 2004-2005, Folks said.
While Folks said he budgeted "very tight" the district has some funds in reserve it could also use. The board discussed several scenarios where the district could drop the mill levy, but Folks said he thought "it's going to catch up with us the next year or the following year" if the district uses those funds.
Cuts have been made in addition to the increases in taxes.
The district has cut 10 percent across the board from building budgets, which saved $78,000 and saved $40,000 by not purchasing lap tops for teachers this year; but those won't be options for the district in years coming, Folks said.
But compared to other school districts, USD-379 is holding up well. One school district in southeast Kansas is proposing to raise its budget 7 mills, even after raising it 4 mills. The Manhattan-Ogden school district will raise its budget 9 mills to cover a bond issue its district just passed.
Folks said last year at the average mill levy of school districts in the NCKL area was 47 mills in the area, and USD-379 "were by far the lowest" mill levy.
"I still think that we will still be the lowest even though what I proposed here is a mill levy increase," he said.
Folks made preparations for more drastic cuts.
He told the board that if the enrollment goes down or the district loses more in state aid, they will be looking at personnel cuts, but will cut programs that least affect kids' academically.
"And those are our most popular programs," he said.
The budget hearing on the schools budget will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Stuart Administrative Center, 807 Dexter.
The board also:
-- approved the following CCCHS course fees: $22 for ag science, $25 for ag welding and fabrication I and II and advanced ag mechanics,; $20 for nursery landscape and ag power, $17 for pottery/sculpture, and $15 for ag structures and electrification,
-- accepted resignations of Twin Lakes para-educators Madonna Stallman, Megan Dodds, Mary Parker, Cassandra McGinnis, Barbara Snyder and Kori Anderson;
-- approved supplemental contracts for music instructor Edie Adamson, speech/forensic and debate instructor Nathan Ross, FFA instructor Nick Reiger, CCCHS assistant track coach Todd Rice, CCCHS assistant football coach Brett Wuthrick, and CCCMS assistant football coach Bruce Laffery II;
-- approved Amy Anderson as a contracted VE-II coordinator,
-- hired Nicole Feldhausen as Lincoln pre-school teacher through Twin Lakes, Amy MacLean as Wakefield head cook, Theresa Clark as special education preschool bus driver, substitute bus route driver and substitute activity driver, Garry Stenzel as a substitute bus driver, Jessica Voelker as a Lincoln School instruction aide, Myra Holder as custodian and dish washer as Wakefield School, and Gary Wachsnicht, Forrest Hartner and Janice Hurt as route bus drivers,
-- hired Kristin Ellis, Sharon Beems, Shyra Maulsby, Stephanie Deters, Kerri Butler, Ella Oentrich, Tammi Budenbender, Jenell Jones, Cheryl Goff, Katherine Hanson, Craig Miller, Ashleigh Cheramie, Barbara Rollman, Tasha Pfizenmaier and Melissa Howe as Twin Lake Educational Cooperative para-educators,
-- released Twin Lakes teacher Heidi Ring from her contract,
-- approved classified handbook and job responsibility updates, which included speed limits on hard cover roads and Interstate highways, no turn on red for buses, requiring headlights of buses to on during daylight, and section on safety, breaks and dress code for food service employees.
-- approved out-of-district admission for Brendan and Dakohta Cabana, Longford; Jimmy Limoges, Wakefield; Adele, Wes and Hannah March, Barnes; Jordan and Brianna Patterson, Miltonvale.
-- officially approved Twin Lakes's Friday Gang Industries, which started last fall but did not have all paperwork in order,
-- agreed not to assess liquidated damages against Ron Fowles Constructions for completing the CCCHS project 31 days over the contracted the date. School officials said the district was "inconvenienced" but not damaged by the late completion and ended with a nice, finished product.
