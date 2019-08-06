Clay Center Public Utilities employees will have an estimated 500 guests at their annual picnic in Utility Park August 11.
The PUC is hosting members of the First Squadron, Fourth Calvary, Clay Center's "adopted" unit from Ft. Riley.
At the most recent city council meeting, officials said as many as 750 persons have signed up to attend.
The event, paid for by donations and some income from outside organizations, will include entertainment.
Many of the troops will bring families with them to the private event and Utility Park will be closed for the picnic, as it is every year, PUC officials said.
"It will be an excellent and rare opportunity for soldiers and their families to visit Clay Center and know we're here," a spokesman for the Public Utilities Commission said.
The event began as an invitation for troops who had worked with public utilities this summer learning about problems with electric distribution systems in preparation for the unit's upcoming deployment to Iraq.
Interest grew and the numbers of troops swelled.
We're really excited about the opportunity to host these soldiers. The response has been overwhelming," the spokesman said.
