Clay County has been invited to join the Flint Hills Regional Planning Organization, a new group being formed by a steering committee with representatives from Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties.
The steering committee is inviting surrounding counties including Clay, Dickinson and Morris counties. Clay County Commissioners have expressed interest, but made no commitment to join.
Dave Procter, a BWR consultant hired by the new group, Andrew Baker, Group Benefit Specialist, and Lyle Butler, Manhattan Chamber, answered commissioners' questions on The Regional Planning Organization Monday.
RPOs provide the planning and other services to help clients secure federal and state government funding for transportation and economic development projects. Instead of receiving federal money through the state, the RPO receives funds directly from the federal government.
"It's not local government, it's not another layer of government, but it is accountable to local government," Procter said.
Butler said two things have prompted the formation of the regional planning organization -- the buildup of Fort Riley and recent recognition by the US Census Bureau that the population of the Manhattan and Junction City area have exceeded 50,000. At that population the area can form a metropolitan planning organization.
The MPO would be the fourth of its kind in the state, and can receive funding the area had not been able to receive before, mainly transportation dollars which could be used for public transportation such as bussing.
Butler and Procter said the group wants to extend its mission beyond a metropolitan planning organization to a regional planning organization. To be a regional planning organization, the group would need to capture an area with a population of at least 100,000.
"If Clay County is interested, we want you to know that Geary, Riley and Potawatomie are very interested in having you participate as a member," Procter said.
"We realize we all are affected by what's going on in Fort Riley," Butler said. "One of the things were will be able to do is share information. We have an economic development drive, but Fort Riley is really the focus point."
Benefits of being part of the organization included a forum to talk about problems bigger than any one county, data collection and exchange of information, assistance with grant applications, and federal funding for economic development, Homeland Security and transportation, Procter said.
Commissioners said at previous meeting they thought the RPO "needs us more than we need them." However, they were more receptive to participation in the group after Monday's presentation, although not necessarily as a member. They asked to be kept informed on the formation of the group and Procter said they will return with answers to their questions.
"It seems like we're reinventing the wheel," Commission Chairman Mike Spicer said. "We're already part of the North Central Planning Organization. What's the advantage of joining another?"
"Why don't you join (the North Central Planning Organization) and strengthen that," Commissioner David Thurlow said, who is chairman of the North Central Planning Commission.
Procter said the eligibility of the metropolitan planning organization has prompted the pursuit of a separate organization.
Thurlow also recognized the development needs of Manhattan and Junction City are "a different animal" than the more rural counties of the North Central Planning Commission.
In other county business:
-- The commission went into executive session for 25 minutes with Economic Development Director Jami Williams and Keith Gilmore, Intertech Industries and afterward instructed Williams to work on the project with the county attorney.
-- County Health Administrator Dana Rickley reported she is working with the city of Clay Center to apply for a $75,000 grant to improve the parks in the community.
-- Commissioners approved the Mulberry Rural Fire 2010 budget with a mill levy of 0.590, the Riverside Drainage District 2010 budget with a mill levy of 6.923, the Rural Highway District 2010 budget with a mill levy of 18.769 and the Clay County 2010 budget with a mill levy of 54.810.
-- EMS Director Pam Kemp informed the commission that she has received a $500 emergency management performance grant to help with travel expenses.
-- Eric Burk, dean of instructional services for North Central Kansas Technical College, and Clint Offutt, instructor, met covered GIS/GPS services they could provide for the county. Different layers of the maps, up keep maintenance and the different entities that could possibly use these maps were discussed. The county will look further into this project.
-- Commissioners adopted a resolution to refinance the 1997 general obligation bonds with a final payment in 2015 after Greg Vahrenberg, Piper Jaffray & Co., reported that refinancing the bonds would save the county $58,940 after all expenses are paid. The closing of this refinance will be on Sept. 17.
-- The commissioners donated $500 to the Wakefield Fall Festival out of the Alcohol Fund.
