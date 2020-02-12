Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Rain and snow this morning will become rain and snow showers for the afternoon hours. High near 40F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 8F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.