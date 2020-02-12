On the front page of The Dispatch, 40 years ago...
- Paul accepts role as Dispatch publisher
- 19-year-old woman sent to prison for sex crime
- Storm causes school closures, delayed openings in New Mexico
- Abilene man dies in accident on K-15
- School bus, car crash north of Atlanta; some minor injuries
- Police: No sex assault; Vegas hotel room fire an arson case
- Flooding starts to abate; 21 people evacuated to safety
- After a year, Punkin Chunkin begs Delmarva to bring it home
- Correction: College Grant Funding story
- Man gets life for fatal shooting at Denver-area bar
There's a lot going on the community this month, with several programs starting and or ending sign-up this week. Don't miss out! Here are few things to keep an on this week:
Last week both the City of Wakefield and the City of Clay Center took significant steps to improving their streets, but the two proposals couldn't be more different.
Note: This report is generated through the Hometown Welcome Wagon a monthly basis. New residents receive a package of coupons and gifts from local merchants, including a 30-day subscription to The Dispatch.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
