Seven true freshmen made the Nebraska depth chart.Only two were on defense. One was Scottsbluff native Garrett Nelson at outside linebacker.“He’s just different,” fellow outside linebacker Alex Davis said. “He wants to play right now. He shows it in the weight room, in film he asks a thousand questions.”Nelson is behind Davis and senior Tyrin Ferguson. He’s actually in the same spot as Ferguson as the No. 2 outside linebacker, so there’s a very good chance Husker fans will see the native son in some defensive packages against South Alabama.Other freshmen on the depth chart include wide receiver Darien Chase, quarterback Luke McCaffrey, running back Rahmir Johnson, corner Quinton Newsome and place kicker Dylan Jorgensen.Cam Taylor and the bench don’t get alongCorner? Safety? Quarterback? Punter? Doesn’t matter to Cam Taylor. He wants to play everywhere. He’ll play anywhere.Right now, he’s a co-starter at corner with Lamar Jackson.“I expect to play. I didn’t expect to come up here, like I said, and sit on the bench and things like that,” Taylor said.What does he like about playing corner? Taylor smiled and shook his head.“Uh, yeah, it really don’t matter, honestly. Nothing, really,” Taylor said.As a true freshman, Taylor appeared in nine games and recorded 12 tackles, three pass deflections and one fumble recovery.“I expect to play and contribute to help the team out, anyway I can,” Taylor said.‘Wow’ plays becoming commonHusker coach Scott Frost doesn’t like putting undue pressure on players, but he’ll throw out a wild comparison every once in a while that pours another cup of sugar in the Kool-Aid.On Monday, he said Adrian Martinez makes at least one “wow” play per practice. Then Frost paused, and went there.“He made a play last week that I’ve never seen a quarterback make,” Frost said. “Maybe watching the Chiefs last year.”Everyone in the room knew what that meant.Patrick Mahomes won the MVP last season as a first-year starter for the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s become the must-watch QB with left-handed throws and no-look passes.Mahomes did play as a freshman in 2014. He completed 56.8% of his passes for 1,547 yards with 16 touchdowns and four picks. Martinez completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,617 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.Offense up to speedNebraska’s offense is fast. Like, next-level fast.So says Darrion Daniels, who spent the past four years facing Big 12 teams. Same with Dedrick Mills, who has been part of attacks at Georgia Tech and the junior college level.Daniels said the element that might put the Huskers ahead of quick-tempo teams in his former league is Martinez. Defensive lines have to worry about keeping a tight pocket or the QB can gash them for big gains on the ground.“With Adrian it’s more like you either get there or you open a seam for him to hit, and then you also have to respect the pass because he can throw it,” Daniels said. “So it puts the defensive line in a bad position, but there’s not many guys like him in the NCAA right now.”Mills, a no-nonsense, north-south runner who said he’s more worried about running through defenders than around them, called NU’s offense “way faster” than anywhere he’s been. More versatile, too, with a playbook that asks him to run routes and factor into the passing game more than he has anywhere else.Senior linebacker Mohamed Barry said Frost is “always experimenting,” which often makes for frustrating practices on his side of the ball. If a defender isn’t sure what to look for, a drive can be over quickly.“Facing (the offense) is never normal and never something I’ve ever gotten comfortable with,” Barry said. “There’s so much speed, and I would say the biggest difference this year is if your eyes are wrong, they’re going to score a touchdown on you.”Frost a fan of Week 0Put Frost down as a supporter of the Week 0 college football game.Frost said Monday that Nebraska would consider an invite to play one week before the rest of college football in a nationally televised game similar to Florida’s 24-20 win over Miami on Saturday. The game, televised on ESPN, averaged 5.97 million viewers. It was also quite sloppy, filled with turnovers, penalties and questionable game management decisions.The latter didn’t bug Frost.“If the circumstances were right, I think Week 0 is great,” Frost said. “I think the public is anxious for college football to start. You get to start practice a week earlier, so it shouldn’t really make a difference in your team’s execution. You get the same amount of practice before the game.”Quick hits» Frost said Mills has better breakaway speed than he expected and surprised coaches with how quickly he caught on to the offense. The junior transfer is listed as a co-No. 1 with Washington on the depth chart.“I expect him to be on the field during our first play on Saturday,” Frost said of Mills.» Asked about how many points per game he’d like to score this year, Frost said he worries about such things during the offseason and maybe bye weeks. But 30 points per game is a good place to start.“The big message without getting into 30.3 or 37.2 (averages) is if we can score one more time on offense every game and stop the team on defense, that’s a big difference and probably would have led to four or five more wins last year at least,” Frost said.» No. 1 center Cameron Jurgens might be on a “pitch count” early on as NU eases him back to full-time play following an offseason lower-body injury that kept the redshirt freshman out for a portion of fall camp.» Junior receiver JD Spielman is listed as the No. 1 punt returner. Frost said that’s true even though Nebraska’s return options include more athletes this year.“JD is pretty special with the ball in his hands, and we are going to use him when we can,” Frost said. “When he is not ready to go, or we need to rest him, some other guys can do the job as well.”» True freshman O-lineman Ethan Piper is “on the bubble” for a redshirt this season, Frost said. NU is taking a "wait-and-see approach" with the Norfolk Catholic grad.