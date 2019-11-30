Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.