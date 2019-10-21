Read more at ccenterdispatch.com/eedition
There’s a lot Cannon & Cannon Designs has to offer, owners Chris and Dan Canning said the new business’s open house and ribbon cutting on Friday.
The two opened the custom clothing business in February with Sean Rumage, who owned Uncle Ziggy’s Pawn Shop in Junction before it closed. Chris and Dan both have backgrounds in making custom clothes, to include crotchet, embroidery, graphic design and t-shirts.
Even though there is already a business in town that offers those services, Chris said that hasn’t deterred them because what they provide is different and they’re big on customer service and doing everything they can to make sure they’re satisfied with the product they provide.
“We try to be versatile and do everything possible to keep up with the trends in the market,” Chris said, adding that includes designs. “We know that there are a lot of independent custom clothing makers and we try to be abreast of that still keep our Indie roots.”
A lot of what they do you can’t find in other custom clothing shops. For example, Chris said she crochets gag gifts that have thing like F-bombs, and you can also find crocheted items throughout their business, including towels trimmed with crochet and purses.
They’ve already set up partnerships with other like-minded businesses, including Katylyst Signs, and have done work for a few local businesses. Mike Peerson, of Java Junkies, said he’s very happy with the shirts and hats Cannon & Cannon made for his business. Chris said establishing good working relationships and good relationships with customers is important to them.
Business has been pretty good for the start-up. Chris said they’ve had about the number of customers they’ve expected for just starting out. They started doing work for friends and family, and are now ready to expand their customer base and expand to other members of the community.”
“We’re hoping to branch out and keep going,” she said.
Among the things that Chris said she’s excited about is their ability to make unit patches with the embroidery machine, as they have received requests to do this. As a veteran who was assigned to a Naval construction battalion, Chris said she’s pleased and excited that they can do that.
Below is a list of some the services they offer
Design your own t-shirts for $6
Garment costs vary based on type and brand, but ones with vinyl design start at $15 for a minimum of three shirts. To ad single-color vinyl design is $2 per garment; and additional vinyl colors are $3 a garment for every color.
Embroidered garments are $1 for every 1,000 stitches. There is a $10 set-up fee that is waived if you need more than five items done. The price for an embroidered patch is based on size.
Heat transfer designs are $5 a garment for a single color and $3 color for each additional color.
For a “Design Your Own T-shirt Party,” Children draw their own designs and Cannon & Cannon will put those designs on shirts. If you’re interested in booking them for your next party or carnival, they charge $50 for travel costs plus $6 per shirt used at the event.
Read more about the business on their Facebook Page, as “Cannon & Cannon Design.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.