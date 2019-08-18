The future of the District Clerk's Office is now uncertain with District Clerk Jennifer Holmes' resignation effective Aug. 26.
Holmes said she is resigning because of "a lot of factors," including the increased work load, and the commute. She has accepted a job that is much closer to home, she said.
She has been the Clay County District Clerk for four years.
District Court administrator Becky Topliff said the court will need permission from the Kansas Supreme Court to replace Holmes because Kansas courts are on a hiring freeze.
Her resignation leaves one part-time clerk in the Clay County office, whose wages are being paid by the county, not by the state.
The district court put in a request the Supreme Court to replace Holmes on Thursday, Topliff said. As of Monday afternoon, Topliff had spoken to the Supreme Court personnel director, who did not have anything to report from the Supreme Court.
"We're just in a holding mode right now," Topliff said. "Apparently (Supreme Court justices) are requiring approval for every little expense because they're still trying to save money because of the deficit."
The 21st Judicial District, which Clay County is part of, currently has three full-time employees and one part-time person working at the Riley Co. office and is short three people. The Riley office transferred one employee from the Clay County office to help with its shortage last year.
"We don't have the personnel to send (to Clay)," Topliff said.
On Monday the Clay County Commission discussed having the part-time clerk, JoAnn Hundley, keep the office open a couple days a week should Holmes not be replaced. But the commission is not certain whether the Supreme Court would allow that, and there is also a question of whether the county government should be funding a state-run service.
