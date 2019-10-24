The Emergency Room (ER) offers an upbeat healthcare environment. At this month’s Medical Explorer Post No. 2156, CCMC will continue to offer students a chance to act out the role as a medical provider in an emergency situation. They will also be learning basic first aid. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.
Emergency Department team members will talk to students about day-to-day responsibilities and activities in the ER and then students will take roles in a mock scenario of stabilizing a patient and sending them on to definitive care. Also included will be first aid training. Students will be introduced to first aid and gain the ability to help those in need.
Students from any area high school are welcome to join the program, which meets once a month and immerses participants in activities throughout the hospital. For more information on the program, contact Lori Stanley, (785) 630-2489.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.