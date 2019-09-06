We’ll see if Colorado fans are wound up enough to keep a sea of red from engulfing Folsom Field. Such a scene shouldn’t be regarded as shocking at all. You want shocking? That was 62-36 in 2001. You know what else shouldn't be regarded as shocking at all? Nebraska 38, Colorado 28 this year. more >>
NU hasn't crossed the western border in football since 2009, a 28-20 Husker win watched by a Folsom Field crowd of which one-third were dressed in red. The red caravan began creeping along Interstate 80 on Thursday, and figures to reach a crescendo Friday evening. more >>
