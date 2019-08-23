Cephus sat out the 2018 season after being suspended from the team last August, when he was charged with sexually assaulting two female students at his apartment four months earlier. He was found not guilty of those charges on Aug. 2. more >>
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl discusses how the Cowboys are trying to prepare for Missouri transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant, where his team's depth is along the offensive and defensive lines, injuries and more following practice Friday in Laramie. more >>
