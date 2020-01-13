Slingsby Insurance Agency has purchased Heilman Insurance Agency, but very little has changed other than Heilman Insurance will operate as part of The Slingsby Insurance Agency, owner Patrick Slingsby said.
That includes keeping open both offices -- Heilman’s location at 507 Court St. and Slingsby’s original office at 1121 Crawford St. Both offices will continue to offer the same insurance and products they’ve sold in the past, and they’ll also operate with the same employees, including the same customer service representative and staff that has worked for Heilman before the business was purchased.
That includes Bob Heilman, former owner of Heilman Insurance, who does not plan on retiring. Heilman will continue to work in the insurance business as an employee of Slingsby Insurance.
“We want to emphasize that both buildings will remain open and that everything is going to remain the same,” Patrick Slingsby said, adding that the only thing that will change that they will employees of Slingsby Agency.
Heilman Insurance has served Clay Center for more than 30 years. The Slingsby Insurance Agency, a third generation business, has been serving Clay Center, Kansas and the surrounding communities for over 90 years.
