Read more at http://www.ccenterdispatch.com/eedition/page_e365a736-1f0d-5db8-a6b9-78799d563f2c.html
Last night the USD-379 board agreed to allow band director Daniela Thrasher to prepare for an-out-of-state band trip in May 2021.
Thrasher asked for approval so they can begin fund-raising for the trip now, as all of them will have to cover all of the costs for the trip themselves. They’ll send the entire band and the choirs to Branson, Mo., for a three-day, four-night trip.
“A band trip will just create a team environment in which we can bond and have many opportunities to perform and many fun nights.”
Such a trip would cost $470 per student and there are additional costs including bussing and covering the cost for chaperones,
In Branson the students would have opportunities to perform at the Titanic Museum, at Silver Dollar City, and as the “pre-show” for other performers like the Haygoods and Dolly Parton. There are also opportunities for such professional musicians to work with the band in a clinic or one-on-one session.
Ways they could raise funds include concession sales, band students purchasing gear through the Tiger Gear shop, having community members “Adopt a Student” to send a student on the trip. Thrasher said she’d also like to hold a ‘Practice-a-thon’ -- which is like a “Lift-a-thon’ except that sponsoring a student through a Practice-a-thon would pay them based on how much they practice playing their instrument rather than for how much they can lift.
The band trip would probably be held every three to five years, and Thrasher said she’d like to take eighth-graders signed up for band as well as high-school band members. The school board said they supported the idea.
Board member Linda Sleichter said when she was in high school, a trip to Florida that the band took every three years was an incentive that prompted many students to continue going out for band.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.