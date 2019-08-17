If Lincoln Elementary students were nervous about going back to school today, they didn't show it. "I think they're more ready than we are," one parent said as his first-grade son ran down the halls Friday.
Most USD-379 students started school today, but Lincoln School students were back for an hour on Friday to get ready before classes officially started today.
Preparations Lincoln School made this year to help kids get ready included those made to help Longford students adjust to the new school and getting books and computers ready.
Lincoln School principal Jill Sanneman said Lincoln School is expecting about 15 students or about four per grade from the recently closed Longford school. The school has been preparing the new students by scheduling visitations, appointments with teachers and staff and tours of the school.
"As the students come in, we've tried to match everyone (from Longford) with a peer they're familiar with so they'll have a familiar face with them in the classroom," Sanneman said.
On Friday, all students had the opportunity to bring in school supplies and visit their classroom and their new teacher with their parents.
Teachers have been preparing for the students arrival last week and greeted new students with enthusiasm Friday.
"It's going good," third-grade teacher Cindy Roth said. "Most everyone's been in. We're ready for Monday."
Lincoln School will continue to use the new computer equipment the school received last year to integrate with classroom instruction, including the projectors connected to computers that can be manipulated from the blackboard. The school also has three carts of 30 computers each that travel between classrooms. This equipment was paid with grants that continue this year.
Lincoln School librarian Julie Moran said the school has the most check outs the first few weeks of school. Classes come in once a week to check out books, and the numbers of books drop off as students will keep some books longer.
Moran has been preparing and checking in new books and adding names of new students in preparation for the first week of school. Over the summer she has read some of the more popular new books so she will be answer students' questions about the books.
"The computer is very helpful, but it's sill very intensive at the beginning," Moran said.
Her assistant, a therapy dog named Stryker, was caught sleeping on the job as students came through the library Friday.
"His job is to listen to the kids read," Moran said. "He's happy to see the kids, he's lost here without them. He loves the kids, I can always tell when he misses them."
Lincoln, Garfield, sixth-grade and ninth-grade started classes today, with an early dismissal at 1 p.m. All other students will start on tomorrow, Tuesday. Classes also dismiss at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
