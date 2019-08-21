Parents with children who walk to school and cross US-24 at the Fourth Street intersection may have noticed that volunteer crossing guards are no longer there to help kids cross the street. That's because the Kansas Department of Transportation has complained in writing about how the crossing guards were stopping traffic, specifically Helen Kosman, who started the volunteer program, according to city officials.
"KDOT complained the crossing guard was stopping traffic abruptly," City Administrator Cheryl Beatty said. "They witnessed it and had verbal complaints."
No one, not even a crossing guard, can legally abruptly stop traffic, and can be ticketed like any other traffic violation.
Kosman said she and the guards, when they stopped traffic, would first hold up the signs and then step out off the curb into the crosswalk and wait for cars to stop.
"I did not step out into traffic," she said. "I would never step out in front of moving vehicles, because I don't want to get hit."
Beatty and Police Chief Bill Robinson met with Kosman on Aug. 14 and Beatty said she informed Kosman there were complaints against her and she would be at her own liability risk if she continued to stop traffic.
Kosman said she said she was told the complaint was about an incident that had occurred in November, before the guards were given handbooks on the proper way to stop traffic. There were no complaints after November, she said.
"We were told we would be physically removed," Kosman said. "I don't know what that means to you, but to me that means I'll be arrested if I continue to be a crossing guard."
Kosman is free to be a crossing a guard on her own, Beatty said. However, the liability is on her and she can be sued if a kid is hit, and will be ticketed if she doesn't do it correctly.
The city's part in a crossing guard program ceased after the Street Committee met and directed Beatty to not have a formal program, Beatty said.
"The city never formally endorsed the (crossing guard) program," Beatty said. "We do not have a program, we don't intend to have a program, we're not starting a program and we weren't part of the program that (Kosman) was on."
The reason for not having a crossing guard is simply because the city does not have the manpower to do across the entire city at about four to six crossing locations.
"There are far worse crossing situations that Fourth Street and Crawford," Beatty said. "If the city adopted a crossing guard program, it would not be the highest priority."
While Beatty said the city never gave Kosman supplies, the police department did order safety vests and distributed handbooks on how to properly be a crossing guard. Police Chief Bill Robinson asked for crossing guard volunteers and he and Chamber president Andy Contreras also scheduled crossing guard training, though the training wasn't ever held.
"I feel like the city hasn't held up their end of the bargain," Kosman said. "They said they would support us. It seems they stopped supporting us when they got a city administrator."
Beatty said part of her job is "risk management" and because Kosman's program was a volunteer program not started by the city, there was no way the city could "fire" her if she was doing it wrong.
"There's a proper way to be a crossing guard," she said.
The city and school district have taken measures to make the Fourth and Crawford intersection safer for kids to cross. Streets commissioner Greg Jensen has moved the Caution Kids Crossing sign on Crawford closer the Fourth Street intersection. They city has also put in a written request to KDOT to move the 40 mph sign that's after viaduct to the other side so vehicles would be required to slow down sooner.
"I thought it was unusual the vehicles had to go from 40 to 30 to 20 in less than a block," Beatty said. However, the speed limit won't change for at least a few months while KDOT considers the request, if it changes at all.
The city also asked the school district to distribute a flyer to school children on pedestrian safety.
"Parents need to under the city and the school district are not responsible for teaching kids pedestrian safety," Beatty said. "We will do what we can, but it's the parents' responsibility to teach kids that. The city and school distinct has never been responsible for getting kids to school. It's the parents' responsibility to get them from home to school."
For the month of September, the school district will offer a stop at the Boy Scout cabin on its in-town bussing schedule for those kids whose parents don't want them crossing Crawford at Fourth Street. That's only a couple of blocks away, and kids can also cross safely and the stop light at Crawford and Sixth Streets.
If the Boy Scout cabin bus stop is used, the school district has committed to continuing that stop. If it's not used it will go away.
"There are several alternatives for parents to choose to get children to school safely, but ultimately, it is the parents' responsibility," Beatty said.
Kosman said she is now driving her kids to school and has talked to kids who walk to school about how they can safely cross the street. She has also spoken to state Rep. Vern Swanson and said she is pursuing other measures.
Among the 20 pedestrian safety tips that will be distributed to kids:
-- Cross the street only at intersections. Do no jaywalk.
-- Use marked crosswalks where available.
-- Do not cross in the middle of the street or between parked cars.
-- Make eye contact with drivers when crossing the street and continue to watch for traffic the entire time you are the crosswalk.
-- Always check for turning vehicles before stepping off the curb.
-- Avoid walking in traffic where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks. If you have to walk on a road that does not have sidewalks, walk facing traffic.
-- Stop at the curb and look left, right, and left again before you step into the street.
-- Children should not cross streets by themselves or be allowed to play or walk near traffic. Kids are small, unpredictable, and cannot judge vehicle distances and speeds.
-- Always hold your child's hand. Never allow a child under 10 to cross a street alone.
