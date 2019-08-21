LONGFORD--When two farmers shooting the breeze in 1955 decided to start a rodeo in Longford, they knew they could build it but had no idea whether people would come.
But, like the miracle in "Field of Dreams," they came--just as they have for 53 years now, every Labor Day weekend.
Now, for the 54th time Sept. 4 and 5, the town population will swell to 16 times it's normal size as crowds arrive to watch professional cowboys compete for money and points toward qualifying for national rodeo competition.
If that isn't a miracle, the fact that it takes more volunteers than the entire population of the town to manage the event every year, just might qualify.
A lot has changed since volunteers first hand dug post holes and strung chicken wire to construct the arena, rodeo volunteers Wava Kramer and Linda Reed told those gathered at Wednesday morning's Chamber coffee forum.
For one thing, the event is sanctioned by the PRCA, American rodeo's official sanctioning organization, and riders must be registered. In the early days, anyone who felt the urge could compete.
Nevertheless, there is no shortage of riders. Kramer said there were so many applications last year that some had to be denied. And there is no shortage of rodeo fans, the arena will nearly fill the 1500 bleacher seats provided each night.
The rodeo's reputation has grown over the years. The club recently received a Justin Boots award for being one of the best in Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
What is fading, however, is the small cadre of Longford residents actively involved in planning and management of the event.
"The Rodeo Club is down to 15 members," Kramer said. "And that's pushing it."
With many of the founders gone and the community youth only marginally interested in rodeo, the club faces a challenge finding the 120 or so volunteers needed to manage the production--some 40 more people than live here.
They come from around the region, former Longford residents, relatives of folks in the town and others interested in the rodeo. Some of the younger people require some persuasion, and organizers sometimes smile when referring to them as "volunteers."
But everyone winds up having a good time in the end, carrying enough good memories to rally interest all over again the following year.
Besides gathering volunteers, the club must raise $45,000 to put on the two-day event that includes a parade, a dance (this year by the group Quiet Thunder) and a pit barbecue prepared by the cowboys themselves.
Anyone wanting to be part of the parade need only show up before 5 p.m. Saturday and get in line.
Besides the gate, the money comes largely from sponsors, two of whom contribute $1,500 and the rest from $200 to $500 each.
After expenses and awarding $1,000 in prizes in each category of competition, the event usually breaks even.
There are other attractions during the two days including a kid's pedal tractor pull contest expected to draw 80 to 100 contestants to the town's main street.
Asked whether the rodeo ever considered selling beer to boost revenue, Kramer and Reed said the club wanted to keep a "family atmosphere."
"I've been to rodeos where alcohol was served," Kramer said. "Most of the action was among the fans. We want to keep the action in the arena."
She said the guys that founded the rodeo would "turn over in their graves" if we ever served alcohol. Besides, she didn't believe beer sales raised enough money to "be worth it."
Advance tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children. At the gate, adult tickets are $10 and children $5. Children under kindergarten age are admitted free.
Advanced tickets are available at Ray's Apple Market, Mayo's, Crop Production Service, Farmer's and Merchants Bank at Wakefield, Reed Service and the Coachlight in Longford and Citizen's State Bank in Miltonvale.
