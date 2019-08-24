Scattered thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
August 24, 2019
Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ season opener vs. Hawaii at Aloha Stadium (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links: more >>
Knight Commission statistics show spending and revenue have increased, fueled in part by a lucrative media rights package with the Pac-12 Networks and money received from bowl games. more >>
