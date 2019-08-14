The Pool Committee set 2010 prices for the municipal pool and changed hours for next year and decided to add to the concession stand to offer more nutritional items at a meeting Thursday afternoon.
Prices increased from $1.50 for a day pass for ages 6 and above to $2 for ages 4 and above. Season passes increased from $30 to $50 for a single pass and $75 to $100 for family passes.
The committee and City Administrator Cheryl Beatty discussed doubling prices, but committee members said that was too much in one year and recommended stepping the increase up over several years, such as 50 cents more a year for the day passes.
"You're way too cheap," Beatty said.
The pool should also be charging for everyone who walks through the gate, Beatty said. Committee members and pool staff recommended a transition period for charging infants and toddlers.
The committee changed the private party policy to only allow reservations for an hour for each party and raised the fee from $40 the first hour to $75.
The pool had been charging $50 for an hour and a half and $60 for two hours, but the committee did away with that because staff said lifeguards were "exhausted" after an hour.
Swimming pool lesson fees also nearly doubled. Fees hadn't been changed in a long time, pool staff said. The fee was raised from $12 to $20, with $25 recommended for the following year.
The committee also extended hours by a half hour to 1-6 p.m. for Wednesdays and Saturdays and cut them back on all other days to close at 7 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m.
The committee didn't touch concession stand prices, although Beatty recommended increases on a few items, such as on taffy, for which the pool is charging 10 cents. She also suggested the pool offer more nutritional items, including prepackaged hamburgers, hot dogs and burritos.
Staff said the reason those items haven't been offered is because of space and no electrical access. Beatty and Parks director Otto Straub said they thought electrical access could be provided and space opened up in the office and lobby for concessions.
"I don't like the idea that all the kids have to eat is junk food," Beatty said. "My concern is those kids are just eating candy and lots of it. They're all sugared up and you're the ones who have to deal with it," she told staff.
The Kids Cafe, sponsored by St. Paul Episcopal Church, had averaged 35 to 40 kids a day, but they serve lunch before the pool is open. On days when the Episcopal Church served tacos or hot dogs at 4 p.m., they had 75 to 100, staff said.
Beatty added that the concession stand should keep prices on the nutritional items low.
"It's terrible, to see those kids dumped off all day and all they've got to eat off of is $2," she said.
The committee also discussed some routine repairs and keeping the pool filled for CCCHS P.E. classes. Keeping water in the pool that long isn't feasible because of the daily expense to maintain it, Beatty said.
