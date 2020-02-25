spotlight
On the front page of The Dispatch, ten years ago...
Now in their second year of re-design, USD-379 schools are now making changes to prototypes that have been tried out and are “pivoting” on those successes. They’ll soon launch those prototypes and pivots as permanent changes.
One of the things I love about the three fleabags is how they greet me when I come home, especially if I’ve had to be gone all day and don’t get home until late in the evening.
With the coronavirus on lots of minds, it isn’t surprising the topic came up at coffee with the local Illuminati group.
