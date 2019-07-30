Keystone Pipeline is closer to an agreement with four of the six counties it will pass through with a pipeline to be constructed next summer.
Representatives from county commissions of four county commissions including Washington, Clay and Dickinson counties met Wednesday night in Abilene. Commissions discussed terms with Keystone Pipeline representatives and negotiated terms of the pipeline passing through their counties.
The commissioners, Keystone representatives and their lawyer met in executive session for an hour and a half for most of the meeting to discuss attorney-client privilege.
Clay County Commissioner Jerry Mayo, who attended the meeting, said Keystone did agree to pay for inspection of the pipeline, but how much is still being negotiated.
"We'll send a draft of what (the four counties) want," Mayo said. "We're fairly close."
In addition to inspection of the pipeline, the counties are also seeking initial and annual fees for the pipeline crossing county roads and permit fees, intended to be in lieu of what the counties would have received in property taxes from the pipeline had it not been exempt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.