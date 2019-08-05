Clay Center Tigers' new football coach says he's excited about his first season here and has been impressed with the kids' attitude and work ethic since his arrival.
Todd Rice, a Bradshaw, Neb. native, told those gathered at the Chamber's regular coffee forum Wednesday morning that he is excited to be in Clay Center.
"I hope athletics is a big deal here," he told the group saying he is impressed with pre-game activities planned for the football season.
Rice, who admitted being "born and raised a 'Husker,' comes with 16 years experience as head coach including four years at the college level.
Rice said he has had a "busy summer" beginning with his marriage at the end of May, his move to town after four years at North Platte, and time spent time coaching the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
He said he was also impressed with the commitment to the new weight room and training program this summer.
"I know economic times are tough, but at the same time we're making an investment in a lot of kids," he said. "We have some kids taking a great amount of pride in our weight room and making a commitment to it."
The 4-morning a week summer weight program ended today. The program averages 60 to 80 kids in the weight room grades 7 through 12, he said.
He said 30-40 are from junior high and "10 or 12" girls were involved in the summer program.
Rice said the Tigers will have a tough challenge with the first four opponents this season. The Tigers will start with El Dorado, Great Bend, Abilene and Marysville.
"That's four pretty good headbangers right out of the gate," Rice said.
He said the team would be running the ball a lot, despite a deficit in size.
"We don't have a lot of size here and our strength level is getting better, but still has a way to go," he said.
"You're going to see us in the shotgun a good amount of the time," he said. You're going to see us running triple option football...they call it 'zone read.'"
"We will spread it out, but we still want to run right at you," Rice said. "You're going to see us running backs straight up the chute with the quarterback reading the defensive ends, either throwing it or keeping it.
He said the team has "some good receivers mixed in there too."
"Hopefully its an exciting brand of offense and defense and the kids seem to be buying into it," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.