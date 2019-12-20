Holli Easterberg, who grew up in Clay Center, is happy to announce that she is the owner and stylist of the new Hair Design Studio in Riley located at 212 S. Broadway after 20 years as a stylist at a salon in Manhattan.
She will be offering all hair services, including color, cuts for women, men and kids; permanents, waxing and massages. Hair Design Studio will also offer retail products, including Redken, Aquage and Kenra, as well as hair accessories and gift products.
Holli and her husband Luke Easterberg have made their home just west of Riley for 16 years. They have two sons, Dylan, 12, who attends seventh grade at Riley School and Garrison, 10, who is in the fourth grade at Riley County Grade School.
Along with two decades of experience, Holli is also Redken Specialist. She’s has attended classes and has had training at the Redken Symposium in Las Vegas, the Redken Exchange Cut ‘N’ Know Why in New York, N.Y., Your Beauty Network in San Diego, Calif., Aquage Reactive Haircutting for Special Occasions, American Crew Men’s Cutting Class, Sam Villa Cutting Class, Louis Alvarez Aquage Cutting, Fransisco Colors, Aquage Academy Cutting in Chicago, Danny Felstead Cutting and Business Trifecta.
Kristi Hagman, massage therapist will be offiering heat therapy massage, prenatal massage, reflexology and therapeutic massage.
Hours of operation will 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
You can call or text (785) 632-7634 for appointments or inquiries and soon will be able to see more about her business on social media.
