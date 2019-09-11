The Clay Center Carnegie Library will become easier for newcomers to find with a proposal that was approved Wednesday.
The Library Board of Trustees approved a proposal by the Friends of the Library to erect a sign in front of the library.
The sign, designed by Jim Hackworth, will be a double faced aluminum painted sign two feet by six feet and will be freestanding and hang from four-inch square aluminum posts. The sign will be placed in front of the library near sidewalks facing Sixth and Lincoln Street.
The design, in browns typical of ones used for historic and cultural attractions, feature LIBRARY in vertical lettering and an open book design the library has used the past.
The Friends of the Library has agreed to pay the $1,020 price tag submitted in a bid from Schurle Signs, Inc. Representatives of the Friends said they've seen a need for additional signs because newcomers have said the library is difficult to find.
"It just shows what we've always taken for granted, that the library is here," board member Jean Frigon said.
Because the sign isn't on the library building itself, the library won't need approval for it from the state Historical Society or Register of Historic Places.
The $1,020 bid does not include a 2-foot stone base or lighting, which Hackworth said could be added at a later time. Board member Joy Polson said lighting probably wasn't needed because that intersection is already well lit.
Frigon said the sign looked "very nice" with the two-foot base shown in a sketch submitted to the board. She thought she could find someone willing to donate the material and labor so the library could do it from the start.
Polson said the sign is "a great idea."
Chair lift will have
to be self-powered
Board member Jerry Callan reported that, in speaking with the fire chief Jon Siemers who is also the city's building inspector, the library will have to have approval from him before installing any handicapped accessibility upgrades, to include the proposed chair lift.
Siemers will require the lift to be self-powered so handicapped people aren't trapped in the basement in the event of a power outage or other such emergency. The lifts the library has looked at so far aren't self-powered, but have a battery backup that would allow them to go down but not up.
Callan said the change would increase the cost for the lift, but he thought the price would stay around the $20,000 the library has budgeted for the chair lift in next year's budget. He suggested looking at one that had a hydraulic setup. The board gave approval for Callan to talk to architect Hans Fischer about the lift.
In other library news:
-- The board gave approval to allow the Quilt Guild to display within the library, but not to do any fund raising at the library.
-- The board agreed to allow the library's audit to be part of the city's audit, with a separate price for the library's portion.
-- The library accepted $283.63 in book donations from Rotary members in books for the Children's Library and an unrestricted $560 memorial for Marguerite Harris.
-- The board approved a $1,856.20 bid from Griggs for a 2.5 ton air conditioner, related parts and duct work and repairs.
-- The library will close Oct. 15 so employees can attend customer service training and reopen in the evening for the book discussion scheduled at 7 p.m.
