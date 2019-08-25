A denial by the Clay County Task Force on Aging officials to fund the senior book project has prompted the Clay County commission to take a closer look at the mill levy for CCTFA and the monies the Task Force has in reserve.
Deanna Turner, Arlene Reed and Verna Lee Musselman, of the Wellness Council; and Ann Parr, My Own Book Project, approached the commission after their funding request was denied by the task force.
This is the fourth year that Parr has worked with the book projects with school children. The publishing company for those projects granted permission for Parr to work with Clay County senior citizens to write the stories and then partner with an eighth-grader to type the story onto the computer.
The cost for 25 senior citizens to have their stories published will be $2,607.50, which commissioners agreed to pay to the Wellness Council out of the alcohol fund.
The commission first considered withholding mill levy funds distributed to the task force and paying for the book project out of those funds because the mill levy is believed to have been set up for seniors and not specifically for the task force.
However, the original resolutions establishing the task force and the mill levy in 1974 could not be found, and after speaking to the County Attorney Rick James, the commission decided not to do that.
Instead the commission paid the request out of the alcohol fund and will ask the Task Force to reimburse them.
The task force has $203,607.41 in its checking, savings and money market accounts. One mill, which is what the Task Force receives every year will bring in about $74,000 in 2009. The task force uses those funds to run senior leisure centers in Oak Hill and Clay Center, senior programs at Apollo Towers, and to run the Mini-bus service. According to Task Force members, funds are being saved to buy a new bus.
Commissioners said the task force "obviously isn't spending money frivolously" and should have funded the Senior Book Project.
Task Force President Vera Wernette said the request was "overwhelmingly defeated" because Task Force members felt the project wasn't a good use of that money.
"It wasn't even close," she said.
Representatives of the project had asked for $5,000 to $6,000 from the task force, Wernette said. Task force members believe the senior funds should be used for transportation and "to help seniors individually and physically," she said.
"We've had requests for money like this before," Wernette said. "An artist wanted us to pay for framing of pictures hanging in a nursing home. We didn't think that was a good use of this money."
James said the commission does have the option of changing the resolution on the mill levy and Task Force and thereby changing the rules for the Task Force, such as putting a ceiling on how much they can carry over.
"That would give them incentive to spend it," he said. "These are the children of the Depression, they're going to save as much as they can."
James also suggested the commission speak to Task Force members and encourage them to fund more projects that benefit seniors.
In other county news:
-- The commission donated $500 to the Green Christmas Festival out of the alcohol fund.
-- County Appraiser Steve McAnally reported that due to the financial shortfalls being faced by the state's property valuation division, ------ has asked counties to consider helping cover the cost of software updates for the appraisal software ORION.
McAnally has requested a written documentation from the Director of PVD, as well as a final cost estimate for each county, and reminded them that counties are experiencing difficult financial times as well.
-- Commissioners granted permission to Highway Administrator Steve Liby to send letters of interest to five consulting firms for the inspection on a project on 19th Road between Ottawa and Quail roads.
-- James recommended the county adopt an agreement with Keystone Pipeline similar to one presented by Dickinson County. Commissioners directed him to change the agreement to replace Dickinson with Clay and other such minor changes. James also reported that not all landowners have signed leases with the pipeline at this time.
