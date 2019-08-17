Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High around 90F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.