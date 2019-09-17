A mix of clouds and sun. High 92F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 17, 2019 @ 6:24 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
UW completed just seven passes in last season's loss to the Wolverines. more >>
With Williams out with a left leg injury, Benton — a freshman from Janesville Craig — will get the start at nose tackle vs. Michigan. more >>
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.