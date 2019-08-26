The CCCHS football program is starting to get hot and heavy with practices ramping up and school starting, CCCHS football coach Todd Rice said at Tuesday's Lions Club meeting.
Rice said school starting on the first day of fall practice has made practice particularly challenging this year. The team has just made it through two-a-days practices last week and had the first heat practice Monday night.
"Last night was our first heat practice and you could really tell because it was the worst practice we've had," Rice said. "Hopefully we will be able to shake it off and really quick we'll be able to step it up to meet expectations."
The two-a-days and summer conditioning had a high percentage of participation, Rice said. He added he's looking forward to this season because players are motivated and he's received a lot of support from parents and the school's administration.
Rice said 63 players are in the 9-12 program - 21 seniors, 16 juniors, nine sophomores and 18 freshmen. Rice said he feels the program should have 80 to 85 players and will work on recruitment.
Since arriving in Clay Center this summer, Rice said he has been getting to know the kids and encouraging them to "buy in" the program off-field. That includes training out of season, summer conditioning and lifting weights on their own, and doing the right thing off the field and regardless of whether they are in or out of season for the sport they're in.
He said the new equipment in the weight room has gone a long way toward helping him reach that goal.
"It's part of getting them to buy into the program -- to work out together, build team unity and to build trust together," Rice said. "We've a bunch of different individuals coming together for all types of reasons.
"That buy-in is a lot of stuff we've been talking to the guys about last week - that they're one piece of the puzzle, that puzzle being the football program and that one piece is what we've got to figure how they fit in the football team and what's best for them and for everyone else.
Rice is also emphasizing the players have to stay away drugs and alcohol and out of trouble when they're not in practice or in school; and they need to keep their grades up.
Staff have talked to the players about the expectations they have of their athletes, including not using drugs and alcohol, and expectations as student-athletes. That includes having Project SUCCESS counselor Mary Davies speak to the players.
"We hope we are a positive influence in their lives," he said. "We're not trying to shove football down the athletes' throats, but to have that buy-in. I truly believe the more kids are involved in activities, the less likely they are to do something wrong off the field and out of season, and the better disciplined they will be in school as well."
This week Rice will be checking up on the players to make sure they are attending classes and keeping their grades up.
"Hopefully they're doing the right thing," he said.
When the players practice, freshmen participate in combined practices along side upperclassmen, except when they break out to do individual work. Freshmen and quarterbacks wear orange jerseys so the other players know not to hit them in practice.
Having the freshmen practice with the upper classes helps build consistency, he said.
The program has "a lot of depth" in the upper classmen, he said.
"As long as they stay healthy, we're looking really good with our upperclassmen."
Rice said he is concerned about the low number of sophomores, but he has been aggressively recruiting players and hopes he can turn that number around in a year or two.
"I'm trying to recruit," he said, "We've got some young athletes that aren't out for anything."
When asked about whether he's noticed a difference between how football is played around here and where he grew up and coached in Nebraska, Rice said he was surprised by the number of one-spread plays around here on the offensive side. He's used to two-back spreads.
Rice describes his style of plays as a "spread offensive," although he's grown up with the triple option and dive option.
The team has six running plays they are working on that Rice said he wants them to get really good at before adding any more. Players will run a lot of spread plays, but Rice said he hopes to be able to do more than that.
Rule changes Rice said he is concerned about is one that pushes coaches back to the players box three yards from the sideline, and one about horse collaring, which may not count as a penalty if it's done during a tackle.
"It just gives me one more thing to holler about," Rice said.
The team will have a sports drink scrimmage 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at the Otto Unruh stadium. The first game is 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at El Dorado.
