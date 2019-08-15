Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.