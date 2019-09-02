Lori Neumayer will have to wait at least another couple of weeks before knowing whether she will have to move her fence on three acres where seven horses and a mule reside.
The Clay Center City Council sent the matter to be reviewed by the Properties Committee after quite a bit of discussion of what to do about the property at Tuesday's meeting.
City attorney Dustin Mullin presented several options to the council, to include having the city maintain the storm water easement that is currently fenced in, de-annexation and not vacating the storm water drainage easement, and granting a variance allowing Neumayer to have more than three horses on the little bit of property within city limits.
Councilman Justin Begnoche said he still liked "making it a county issue" by de-annexing the property and abandoning the easement. With Kansas Department of Health and Environment air quality regulations and the county zoning regulations, "there are still plenty of check of checks and balances," he said.
"It's such a small portion of the whole property," Begnoche said. "Really anything the city would do only muddies the waters for the county and KDHE to act upon."
Councilman Daton Hess said the property has never been in compliance with the number of animals the county has allowed through a special use permit for the previous owner, which allowed five animals. Neumayer is also not in compliance with the county regulation. By giving away the city easement, the council would be removing a built-in buffer zone, he said.
"If we give it to the county, we take the buffer away, and we're kind of basically rewarding them for not following the rules."
Begnoche disagreed, saying the buffer didn't make a difference.
"It's such a small sliver of land," Begnoche said. "Any buffer zone is negligible."
Councilman Sterling Meals said he talked one on one with every neighbor bordering the property, who reside in his ward. They want a buffer, he said.
"They would absolutely disagree with you, to leave it the way it was and the way you would have it," Meals told Begnoche. "There isn't a neighbor there that would agree with you on that (having no buffer) and I can honestly say that."
Begnoche said the city would be required to maintain the quarter-acre easement, and it isn't worth keeping. Meals said that wasn't an issue because cities have all kinds of little green spaces they maintain.
"It's miniscule," Meals said.
"It is miniscule," Begnoche agreed, "We've got little chunks of property that we drive a mower to and waste a lot of time mowing."
Councilwoman McKenna Porter asked how much de-annexation would cost. Mullin said attorney fees and the cost of publication of a notice are costs the city would incur from de-annexation.
Councilman Steve Fox suggested the matter be reviewed by the Properties Committee with a recommendation of what the best option would be.
Mayor, CCCMS counselor organizing youth council
Mayor Sharon Brown said she is working with CCCMS counselor Kristin Wright on starting a youth council. Wright has said she has time on a Friday for a group to meet.
"The youth council will bring (to the council) what their needs are as they see them, which we all know are different from how we see them," Brown said.
City's recycling truck will be in Piotique Parade
Council Daton Hess volunteered himself and the Ad Hoc Recycling Committee to put the city's recycling truck in the Piotique parade after the idea was suggested Tuesday.
The truck will be decorated with signs stating the total tons that have been recycled.
Streets commissioner Greg Jensen reported that 12 tons have been recycled last month, which saved the city $409 in landfill fees. The city has been recycling 11 to 12 tons for most months since the recycling program began.
City Clerk Calvin Wohler said the city has spent about what it has saved in landfill fees for plastic bags distributed free for the recycling program. The Clerk's Office is getting about one new person a week who are picking up bags to participate in the recycling program, he said.
Jensen said he will need to order another 10,000 bags because he is down to one box.
