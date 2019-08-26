"We're talking about rental housing because that's what we know we have a need for."
Clay Center Mayor Sharon Brown says there is movement on the Center Heights housing project in northwest Clay Center.
Brown told those gathered at the regular Wednesday forum that she and Cheryl Beatty, city administrator, met with officials of the Neighborhood Rennaisance Foundation, developers of the project in Manhattan Monday.
"We're talking about rental housing because that's what we know we have a need for," Brown said.
"Now we're on the right track."
The mayor gave no specific dates the project would begin.
She said another meeting with officials has been scheduled for next week.
Brown also said she participated in ceremonies recognizing the new American Airlines service from Manhattan to Dallas/Ft Worth airport.
She said flight from Manhattan will save area residents money compared taking flights from Kansas City because of travel, parking and overnight boarding costs connected with the KC airport.
The mayor also said students of the K-State School of Architecture are in town today for preliminary examination of the city hall for possible improvements.
She said the group's task will be to put together a package of ideas for the community to consider.
City Clerk Calvin Wohler told the group that excessive rains have led to complaints about lawns not being cut.
And Public Utilities Superintendent Bill Callaway said work is beginning on a half million gallon concrete and steel water tank at the site of the new water plant.
