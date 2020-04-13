Most*Popular
Articles
- Storms kill North Carolina resident when tree falls on home
- Man walking in roadway north of Loving is fatally struck
- Small grocer working to keep shelves stocked
- City Police authorized to enforce stay-at-home order
- Arizona history April 12-18
- Self-employed, independent contractors qualify for unemployment benefits
- Kauai County considers high-density housing ordinance
- Sheriff: Inmate found unresponsive in cell pronounced dead
- Clay Center Police -- Arrrest and accidents
- Mason running for county attorney
Images
Videos
As a second-grader, I asked my grandmother, “Why does the Easter Bunny bring us eggs on Easter? The two don’t seem to have anything to do with Jesus.”
When we had a a bit of a cold snap last week and temperatures dropped close to freezing for a couple of days, I had a tough time convincing the boxer it was too cold for a walk.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.