County commissioners made a commitment Monday to fund 50 percent of the demolition of the GT building up to $60,000 with economic development funds. The offer is good for the next 60 days.
Commission Chairman Mike Spicer said the county has a "big interest" in the economic development that will result with the removal of the building.
"We want to see something happen to help you guys," Spicer said. "It's no secret we want this building to come down."
"Surely with this kind of support the city can swing it," Commissioner David Thurlow said.
"We would like to see you grow," Commissioner Jerry Mayo said.
"In all honestly, I would like to be able to grow," said Dennis Pedersen, president of GT Manufacturing. "Our goal within 10 years is to employ 200 to 250 people. We may not get there, but that's our goal. Whether we get there or not, it won't be for lack of trying."
Pedersen expressed frustration with delays in the demolition and misconceptions the public has about GT's interest in Clay Center.
"The thing that has always confused me is why people don't think we want to stay in Clay Center," Pedersen said. "We've just built a $250,000 office. I don't think we're planning to go anywhere."
Pedersen said city officials told him the building would be down July 31; and the company as already missed an opportunity to expand in November because the building was in the way.
Expansion will provide more jobs and opportunities in Clay Center as well as "remove an unsightly and hazardous building from a main arterial," Mayo said in moving to fund the demolition.
"(Owner James) Sampson is continuing to look to expand," Pedersen said. "He's always looking for things that fit in Clay Center. He especially likes being in Clay Center -- he likes the people here, the people who work for him here ... and frankly, he likes the cost here."
The company is planning to put a block facade on the front of the expansion.
Pedersen said he tried to talk the owner of the company into less expensive metal sheeting.
"I tried to talk Mr. Sampson out of the blocks, because it will be expensive," he said. "But he said, 'No, we want to have something nice, fresh and so people won't even remember that brick building.'"
The footing for the block facade alone will cost $15,000 to $20,000, Pedersen said.
"It will look very nice, what we put back in," he said.
The county will also apply for tax credits for the demolition. Thurlow, chairman of the North Central Kansas regional planning organization, said the project is eligible for $6,000 to $8,000 in tax credits. The organization has $2 million already sold in tax credits for economic development projects.
"That (demolition) is exactly the kind of thing this is for -- homegrown expansion," he said.
Pedersen thanked the county for their support.
"It's nice people are willing to help us instead of just beating us up," he said.
Estimates have placed demolition $80,000 to $120,000, with the engineer's estimate at $100,000. Earlier estimates had put demolition as much as $350,000 if the ground is built to grade for economic development. The project has a lot of variation in cost also because where rubble is hauled to and how it is separated makes a difference.
The least expensive option would be to bury the building on site, but does not allow anything to be built back on it. Pedersen said he won't accept title to the property unless its "usable, buildable, expandable."
"I'm not going to pay taxes on something all I can build is a parking lot," he said.
Several parties are also interested in reusing and salvaging some of the material in the building -- the county would like to use the clean rubble as ditch bank filler and some of the steel beams for bridges. Hess' Salvage is interested in salvaging the metal.
Salvaging the material would be more expensive because it requires sorting the rubble, but it would save in the cost of disposing of it at the landfill.
Commissioners agreed to waive landfill fees and charge the city only for man hours and fuel to dispose of the rubble.
Commissioners also discussed waiving landfill fees altogether, however landfill director Gailen Tyrell said his budget "isn't designed" to absorb the disposal of the debris.
The county expects disposal of the building at the landfill will cost about $6,000.
As an incentive for the contractor to properly separate clean rubble from construction and demolition waste, Tyrell recommended charging the full tipping fee for loads that aren't separated properly.
County commissioners said while highway administrator Steve Liby has two trucks that can be used to do some of the hauling of the debris, the department "isn't capable" of doing all of the hauling and the city should bid for a contractor to do it.
In other county news:
-- Commissioners transferred $250,000 out of the fuel holding line item in the general fund back to the road and bridge fund to cover expenses
-- The commission approved a bid by Riley Construction Inc. to build a metal pole building for recycling that will be 80 by 60 feet for $45,099.
-- Cathy Hafner was reappointed to the Big Lakes Developmental Center's Board of Directors for another three-year term.
-- Health Administrator Dana Rickley told commissioners that the WIC Infrastructure request has been approved in the amount of $747 for the year of 2009. The items that they have been approved to purchase are two chairs and a display board.
-- Permission was granted to Blue Valley Telephone Co. to bury cable on county-owned property in Garfield Township, for which the county will receive $50.
