“Early to 'rise' gives a person the opportunity to get a lot more done in a day.”
While the typical well known saying is different than that, the same meaning is still there.
Always being one going to bed early compared with many others and getting up early, that way changed in maturity. It’s easier to just stay in bed longer, despite going under covers at the same time.
Years gone by several highly successful farmers frequently commented about how little was accomplished by late risers. They were right when compared to their early-rising personal achievements.
More than once farmers would only agree to visiting for a feature story by getting to their place before light. They had work to do and didn’t feel like they could waste time talking with chores needing to be done.
Many college students will only take classes starting late morning or in the afternoon. Still they don’t get up until right before class because they didn’t get to bed before wee hours.
As a student decades gone by, there was a college class scheduled every morning at 7:30. Many seats were unfilled and latecomers would straggle in. Professors were often late too with excuse of traffic instead of honestly admitting slow getting out of bed.
Best time of the day is the morning although many deny it especially those night owls. Sunrise gives light to new opportunities and a freshness to accomplish.
Studies prove the brain works more effectively efficiently in the morning. Ambition is considerably higher early in the day diminishing as the hours’ progress.
Additionally it’s been verified time and again people who are eager to get up and get started are healthier. They feel better, are happier and statistics prove they live on the average much longer.
That old adage of increased financial stability of early risers may not be completely true. Yet, those who get more accomplished in a day generally have a bigger wad in their pocketbook.
Although those who get up earlier in the morning are sometimes claimed to be wiser that might be a misnomer too. However, there’s no question maturity does bring certain wisdom for those who’ve been there and done that.
Reminded of Proverbs 12:27: “A lazy life is an empty life, but early to rise gets the job done.”
+++ALLELUIA+++
XV--45--11-7-2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.