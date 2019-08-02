A few actors that have been in previous Piotique plays, some that have acted in other plays and a couple that have never acted before showed up Thursday to audition for "Harvey" by Mary Chase.
Five men and six women auditioned Thursday, including previous Piotique play participants Bill Malcolm, Jeanne Stitt, and McKenna Porter. John Kaul said the last play he was in was "A Christmas Carol" several years ago.
A few more people auditioned on Saturday, including Jami Williams and Kayla Wang. Williams got the lead part.
The play calls for 12 parts, but director Nathan Ross said it can be done with 10 people. Part of the reason he chose Harvey is because the play calls for a smaller cast and he said he "didn't want to pull my hair out trying to find people" for the play.
"If you can do simple math, you can see I'm probably going to call all of you," Ross told the group Thursday.
Ross said he is looking forward to working with adult actors, because he has never before worked with actors older than high school or college age.
"Harvey" promises to be a fun play for both spectators and the actors, he said.
"I've already been in it and I've enjoyed both the movie and the play," Ross said. "It's light-hearted and it seems most people have heard about, especially most people into theater ... Overall it's going to be a fun, fun play."
Jane Boyer said she and her family have seen the movie and love it, which is why she auditioned.
Ross had the actors do perform cold readings from the play, which had a few of the actors overacting and hamming it up.
He also had them do an improvisational exercise called freeze. In this exercise, two actors could pretend to be any character from any situation, another actor would call freeze and pick up with an entirely different character and situation from the pose the previous actors had been frozen in. The exercise resulted in a few humorous follow-ups, such as Porter doing an awkward dance from another actress who been clucking like a chicken.
"After seeing the older actors move around on stage, I think it's going to be really fun," Ross said. "I'm looking forward to it."
Ross has previously directed the CCCHS production of "Epic Proportions," a high-energy farce.
The Piotique play is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, in the CCCHS auditorium. It is sponsored by the Clay County Arts Council.
