Motorists hit ditches, deer, a coyote, a calf and a guardrail, according to recent accidents reported by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
At 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. Nevaeh Copenhaver, 16, Wakefield, drove a white 2004 Hyundai off the roadway while eastbound on Third Street in Wakefield and struck the ditch near the city’s burn pit.
At 4:07 p.m. on Aug. 25, gravel fell out of a white 1996 Freightliner truck owned by the Clay County Highway Department that was driven by Jaylon Rush on K-9 and struck a white 2013 Chevy Tahoe driven by David Fields, Tulsa Okla., and chipped the windshield and paint on the front of the vehicle.
At 4:32 p.m. on Aug. 26, a westbound black pickup swerved on K-82 and caused an eastbound maroon 2015 Chevy driven by Lavada Probst, Clay Center, to swerve and hit a guard rail located a quarter-mile west of Valleyview Road.
At 1 p.m. on Aug. 14, Scott Peterson, Clay Center, struck the front gate of the Clay County Landfill with a trailer being towed by white 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup.
At 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 12, Shayla Eakins, Solomon, struck a deer with a white 2016 Toyota while northbound on Navajo Road 100 feet north of 15th Street.
At 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 12, Evelyn Matson, Longford, hit a calf that had walked into the roadway with a white 2013 Chevy Tahoe while eastbound on Ninth Road a half-mile east of Frontier Road.
At 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 8,. Jennifer Rohrer, Wakefield, hit a deer with red 2013 Chevy Equinox while northbound don US-24 highway two-fifths of a mile south of Fourth Road.
At 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, Barbara Ohlde, Linn, hit a coyote with a maroon 2014 Ford Taurus while eastbound on US-24 just east of the K-82 intersection.
At 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 5, Amber Charest, Clay Center, struck a deer with a silver 2010 GMC while westbound on 15th Road a fifth of mile east of K-15
At 5:40 a.m. on July 30, Logan Mullin, 17, Clay Center, hit a deer with a white 2007 Ford pickup while southbound on Meadowlark Road a half-mile west of K-15.
At 3:50 p.m. on July 27, Derek McChesney, Jewell, lost control of silver 2008 Ford pickup and rolled the vehicle into the north ditch on Broughton Road a third of a mile west of Utah Road.
