Many youth participated in the Calf Scramble of the Clay County Rodeo last Wednesday, but only one, Payton Burton, Clay Center was named the winner. Austin Burr, Clay Center, won the Thursday night competition.
For mutton bustin’, Shana Stueve, Durham took first Wednesday; Sophie Michaud, second on Wednesday; Neelly Taddiken, Clay Center, first on Thursday, and Cooper Schwartz, Clay Center, second on Thursday.
In junior barrels, on Wednesday Makenna Stover, Abilene, took first; Sydnie Snider, Abilene, second; Shaelyn Stueve, Durham, third; on Thursday, Paytan Burten, Altana, first; Summer Samples, Abilene, second; and Klovis Stover, Abilene, third.
