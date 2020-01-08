Sunshine and a few clouds. High 54F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 8, 2020 @ 4:32 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
A former Fort Riley solider infantry soldier who prosecutors describe as a Satanist plotting to overthrow the U.S. government now wants a plea deal.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
By Jane Gingles
This new year is bound to be an exciting one, whether it has to do with the great things going on locally or what's happening at the state level, nationally, or globally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.