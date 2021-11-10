NO ACTIVITIES
Cloud County Community College is partnering with the Kansas National Guard to present “A Salute to Service: Past, Present and Future” on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to commemorate Veterans Day.
Many of the businesses and community services around Clay Center will be closed on Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.
The Union Homemakers HEU met on October 19. President Sandra Luthi called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by 12 members. The September minutes were read and approved. The Treasurer’s report was given and approved.
Christmas Sharing will look to bring the love of Christ in the Christmas season once again this year and applications are being accepted now for anyone who may be in need.
Clay Counts Coalition Hosts “Mamma Mia Night” November 4th at the Rex
Harold Hartner will be turning 105 years old on November 8, 2021. Happy Birthday cards and wishes may be maild or dropped off to:
Mr. and Mrs. Carl R. and Elsie E. (Gunter) Affolter will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary on November 14, 2021!
- By June Campbell
Note: This report is generated through the Hometown Welcome Wagon on a monthly basis. New residents receive a package of gifts and gift cards from local merchants, including a 30-day subscription to The Dispatch.
- By June Campbell
FAITH * FAMILY * FARMING
- By Melanie Musselman Dispatch Staff
KLA annual meeting set for December
- By Melanie Musselman Dispatch Staff
Everything has its own month, week or day. Here during fall harvest in farm country, it’s fitting to recognize National Co-op Month and the benefits cooperatives provide through membership. We have been recognizing cooperatives nationally since 1964 when U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Orv…
It could certainly be called the end of an era in Clay County when an estimated 200 or more people turned out for the auction of the Noffsinger Veterinary Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 11. The auction included the buildings and land as well as equipment and other items Dr. Clifford Noffsinger …
This week has the day in which we remember Veterans who have fought in both the Great War (now known as World War I) and World War II and all the conflicts that were not declared wars in between.
PRAIRIE DOC PERSPECTIVES
It is hard adjusting to the time change, but soon it will feel “normal.”
Welcome to Sophi Knows. We are entering the last part of the year, make each day count.
A Cowboy's Faith
- By Frank J. Buchman
“Early to 'rise' gives a person the opportunity to get a lot more done in a day.”
- By Frank J. Buchman
“There sure are a lot of good corner and even line posts strung along the highway ditch.”
Gary William Beck, 91, formerly of Clay Center, passed away October 29, 2021 in Lincoln, Neb.
Melvin Ray Griggs, age 81 of Clay Center, left this earthly life on Tuesday, November 2, 202…
Sharon M. Tiers was born October 6, 1939 to Earl and Wilda Tiers at their home in rural Otta…
Eugene B. (Gene) Bauer, 87 of Sterling, Colo. passed away on Sunday, October 17 th , 2021 in…
Carol Joyce (Milligan) Pickerel, 83, Lawrence died Friday, October 22nd at Lawrence Memorial…
Lyla Carolyn (Noffsinger) Legg was born July 31, 1930 to RuthAnn (Galley) and Lyle Clifford …
