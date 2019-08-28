City dwellers are vacationing in Kansas to get a taste of rural life. The only problem is that there isn't much for them to do when they get here.
Kansas Department of Commerce officials and Jan Jantzen, who owns his agritourism business, talked about agritourism business opportunities with a handful of Clay County farmers, hunters and rural property owners at a session Wednesday morning.
Jantzen got into agritourism business not wanting it to be a business but as horseback trail rides he guided his friends on his horses. When a friend gave him $20 "to buy a sack of feed for the horse," that evolved into the Kansas Flint Hills Adventures Ranch, LLC, and he now charges $110 a person for a two-hour trail ride.
"We're introducing (the Flint Hills) to people, many of whom have never been on a horse, but are very curious, awed by this outdoor environment," he said.
As the country has become more urbanized and more people are separated from rural roots, farmers and Kansans are in a position to make money off a desire to get back to those roots, and educate them about what they do and where their food comes from, Jantzen said.
Mike and Melanie Musselman, who live in the northern part of Clay County, said they came to the agritourism session because they are concerned that more and more kids are removed from farming and they wanted tot be able to show kids what it is like to live on a farm through such things as combine rides.
Virgil Garcia wants to start a bed and breakfast for hunters who come to the area. Thad Law wants to offer rural hunting opportunities for tourists. Meg Perry wants to better promote her Oak Hill business, Blackberry Mercantile.
Agritourism can involve any level of commitment, from seasonal pumpkin patches to beds and breakfasts and year-round tours, and there is a big demand for it, Jantzen said.
"They want to what we have, they want to know where their food comes from, there's all kinds of families coming to us," he said. "They're not just thinking about coming here, they're already coming here. The only thing is there isn't enough for them to do when they get here. As we all know, it's gets pretty quiet here after 7'oclock."
He gave the Symphony in the Flint Hills as an example, which takes 6,000 to a pasture to listen to music.
Tickets for the event sell out within the first couple hours and "there are a lot of disappointed people who don't get tickets," he said.
Much of the time agritourism involves things farmers and ranchers have to do anyway. Jantzen has made pasture burning a tourism event where he lets his guests help him burn off grass in conditions that have been set up for them and accompanies it with good food and music. And he charges $145 a person to let them do it.
"They want to be part of everything you do," he said. "They want exactly what you are and they say what you have is paradise. They want to go shopping with you, they want to ride with you in the pick-up truck to the cafe. They want to check calves with you. More than that, they're more than happy to pay more than you could possibly imagine for the experience ... They will want to pay you to keep it exactly as it is."
Tourists don't want to go someplace to buy stuff because they've already done that -- they've been to the Statue of Liberty, to Mt. Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, bought cheap souvenirs and seen these attractions from the sidelines. They want something they can participate in, a memorable experience that builds relationships with whomever they're on vacation with, Jantzen said. Kansans can offer them that, he said.
A successful agritourism business will offer a quality experience people will pay for and are not necessarily aimed at attracting a large number of people.
"We have to make a lot of money off of a few people because we're not going to have thousands flock to us," Jantzen said. "And I'm not sure we would want (thousands) here anyway."
In many cases, agritourism doesn't require much to set up. One attraction offers a deck in the middle of a pasture that tourist can go "to get out of the chiggers" and sit and look at the stars.
"You don't have to provide them with activities. If you give them the opportunity to do nothing, they will thank you," Jantzen said. "We have some guests who think the Milky Way is a myth because they've never seen it."
Jantzen said he looked back at 50 thank-yous guests had sent him and "not one did the word horse ever appear," he said. "They said they 'were amazed by the beauty and the people and the quality and you passion for the area. We fell in love with the area because of your love for it. We got caught up in the stories of the prairie chickens, the history of the settlers.' The trail rides is what they came for, but they left with so much more than that."
Guests would ask what that wonderful smell that's in his hay barn and they would steal bits of the prairie hay, putting it in their pockets to take back with them, Jantzen said.
He said to be prepared to answer a lot of questions which will drive you deeper into your own history.
"They will ask you questions you don't have answers to," he said. "They'll drive you to a deeper appreciation for your own life."
Jantzen touched on what the agritourism entrepreneurs could do to protect themselves from liability, including waivers, posting signs, insurance policies and setting up the agritourism under a limited liability corporation separate from their farming operation. He also shared some other tips to making their business successful, suck as working together with agritourism businesses to offer bundled deals and packages.
The Department of Commerce offers a 5-day course on starting an agritourism business for about $100 that people serious about starting an agritourism business are encouraged to sign up for and attend.
