Thirty-seven years after the Miltonvale Wesleyan Bible College moved to Oklahoma and 100 years after it started, the Miltonvale Wesleyan Church still feels the college's influence.
Twenty to 30 former students and the president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, which the Bible College became part of, will return to Miltonvale to celebrate the church's centennial on Aug. 16.
The church and the Bible College started as separate entities in the same year, with the church's first service on Aug. 16, 1909, Pastor Mark Surbock said.
What makes this church special is the congregation "plus the students' families that have come from across the U.S. to put students here in the high school and college," Surbock said.
He said he receives e-mails and communications all the time from past students sharing memories about the college.
"Many have fond and wonderful memories of the worship services and the friendships that have been forged here through the school," Surbock said. "They still recognize this church as the place where they have great memories."
The opening of Miltonvale Wesleyan College was the "promoting factor" in founding the church, which opened with 32 members and was known at the time as the Miltonvale College Church, according a brief history written in 1984 by Rev. Lowell I. Gilger, pastor of the church from 1952 to 1955. Nontechnical labor to build the church was donated by the congregation.
By December 1909 membership had increased to 95 and less than two years after its founding the church had the largest membership of any church in the six Wesleyan conferences west of the Mississippi River. Membership grew, requiring a separate church to be built.
Before the present church was built in 1956, the college's chapel and classroom facilities were used as the church's sanctuary and Sunday School room, which no longer stands. The present church at 520 Tootle Ave. stands a block from where the college used to be.
Professor H. James Miller, provided the architect plans for the church and oversaw construction of the church for $500.
An educational wing consisting of a fellowship hall, pastor's office, Sunday school office, and classes were constructed in 1961. A new pasonage built in 1970 replaced the one built in 1919.
The church and college have seen a lot its students go into the ministry and move up in the Wesleyan Church, such as Ronnie Olson, who is now a pastor at Enid, Okla. Many of the preachers who served the church served it as their first church or in the beginning of their ministry, he said. Congregation members have stepped up also, such as the couple who became missionaries in Honduras.
Several of the 2009 Alumni Award recipients hail from Miltonvale Wesleyan College, including Dr. Darrell Hermann (1970), Col. Tom Bedient, retired (1964), and Mrs. Donna Hubbard (1959).
"MWC can be very proud of the people who came through their doors," the director of alumni relations said in a note to Surbock.
The college's enrollment peaked at 242 and 252 in 1912 and 1913. Enrollment was more than 200 even during the war years of WWII, dropping the most during the Great Depression, down to 51 in 1931.
"A lot of families moved here jut put their kids in the school," Surbock said.
The church's sanctuary seats 320. While the college was open, it was full, long-time church member Leona Hard said. She recalled fond memories with the older members of the church and former pastors.
Hard said she came across a receipt for tuition in the church's records showing that at one time it had been $23 for one year.
The church faced it greatest challenges after the Bible College moved in 1972 to Bartlesville, Okla.
"We've gone through some hard times since the college closed, but the Lord has been with us and held us together," Hard said. "It isn't anything that we've wanted to go through."
Surbock said before he accepted the assignment as pastor two years ago he walked through the front door and saw a big blue rain barrel that had been placed there to catch rain from the leaky roof.
"That made quite an impression," he said.
Since then the church has turned around and made repairs and improvements. Surbock said he has been impressed with the congregation's willingness to work, though the funding has been somewhat more a challenge.
The church has been preparing for the centennial the last two years with renovations and remodeling including replacing the roof, remodeling the lobby and expanding into where the nursery used to be, replacing most of the windows, updating the rest rooms and adding a handicapped accessible rest room, enlarging the sanctuary platform, new carpet and paint, installing new lights, ceilings, and three new furnaces and air conditioners, and concrete for parking that has just been poured.
Surbock estimated that about $100,000 has been spent in renovations, and even as the church nears its centennial celebration, they haven't finished with improvements. Renovation is planned for the parsonage.
A whole day of celebration is planned for the church's centennial.
Oklahoma Wesleyan University president Everett Piper will present congratulations and a gift to the congregation during the 10 a.m. celebration service on Aug. 16th. Rev. Ed Rotz, the District Superintendent of the Kansas District of the Wesleyan Church, will be the speaker in the 10 a.m. service. A celebration lunch will be served at noon.
"At 2 p.m. we will enjoy special singing, music and testimonies of how the church and the school have blessed and enriched lives," Surbock said. "There will be lots of time to visit following the service during a reception in our fellowship hall. Everyone is invited to join this great celebration. We invite all who have had a part in or been blessed by the ministries of the church and Bible College to join us in celebrating the work of God.
Those who cannot come are asked to write a testimony or comment on how God used the school and/or church to touch lives. Send e-mail messages to miltonvalewesleyan@yahoo.com or join the Facebook group: Miltonvale Wesleyan Centennial and post your comments. For more information call (785) 427-2497 or 427-3384.
