The Clay Center City Council approved an agreement with the county on the demolition of the GT Building at Tuesday's meeting, which formalized the county commission's offer to fund half of the cost of demolition up to $60,000.
The Clay Center City Council approved an agreement with the county on the demolition of the GT Building at Tuesday's meeting, which formalized the county commission's offer to fund half of the cost of demolition up to $60,000.
"The county's decision to help the city out was linked to GT Manufacturing making a commitment to future investment," Councilman Steve Fox said to council members. "They're going to sink a substantial amount of money into that building behind the GT building."
Fox also reminded the council that it wasn't GT Manufacturing who wants the building removed but the city. However, the company is interested in expanding on the property where the building sits.
One of the county's conditions in the agreement is that the city will deed the property the building sits on to GT Manufacturing after the building is removed. Previously, the land had been on a 99 year lease, which expires in 2016.
City attorney Dustin Mullin said he saw no major issues with the agreement, although there were places that could be left to interpretation. He called it "a memorandum of understanding more than an agreement."
Mullin also said he wasn't certain the property could be deeded to GT Manufacturing because it may have been part of Dexter Park, although it was attorney Mike Ryan's recollection that the property wasn't part of what was dedicated for park use.
Councilman Justin Begnoche thanked the county for their participation.
"After all my bickering and complaining, this is the kind of action I'm thrilled to see, because it is a project that is more than just the city's," he said.
County commissioner Jerry Mayo said he saw the agreement as another step both bodies have made in working together, the first of which was when the city agreed to fund part of the salary of the economic development director about two years ago. That helped bring about the "one-stop" information center at 517 Court.
"This is one more step in many I hope to see," Mayo said.
City administrator Cheryl Beatty said the engineer working on the bid specifications has been directed to make the most recent changes and has spoken to the county landfill director about exactly how he wants the rubble separated. The project should be put out to bid early next week, she said.
The council also:
-- upon recommendation of Public Utilities Superintendent Bill Callaway, the council terminated an agreement with KMEA and signed an agreement with WAPA on use of an allocation of power. Doing both of these actions will save Public Utilities about $18,000 and will lower fuel adjustment charged on power to customers, Callaway said.
-- renewed a private club license for Scooter's,
-- approve the Homecoming Parade route, which starts 2 p.m. Sept. 25 and starts on Dexter Street, on to Fourth, then west on Court and end on Fifth Street behind the Clay County Courthouse where the pep rally takes place,
-- approved a building permit for a 16 by 16 feet concrete slab and wood and concrete structure at 1423 Lincoln Ave., and
-- went in executive session for 20 minutes to discuss an employee with the city clerk, mayor and city attorney present. No action was taken following the executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.