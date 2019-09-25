Piotique is just around the corner.
Sign up for the Corn Hole Tournament in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue following the parade, and get there early, as the event is limited to 32 teams.
A beer garden will be open from 1:30 - 9 p.m. on Lincoln Ave. with a REWIND at 6 p.m.
Register for Mark A. Chapman 10K & 2M starting at 7:30 a.m. and timed by Manhattan Running Company!
Enjoy vendors opening at 8 a.m. on the Courthouse Square. Food Vendors include Tasty Travelor, Jammin’ Jamaican Cuisine, Red Caboose - Funnel Cakes, O.M.G. Wood Fire Pizza, Vathauer Catering, and 15-24 Brew House, Knights of Columbus, Tiger Speech and Drama.
The changes will help provide flexibility to school districts that are participating in a redesign project promoted by the Kansas State Department of Education, said Mark Tallman, a lobbyist for the Kansas Association of School Boards.
“One of the things we often hear about school redesign is . you have to make sure you offer the courses (required) to get into college,” Tallman said. “So if that’s taken away, it’s more flexibility.”
Students start marathon club at Garfield School
Last week, through a Youtube video, Garfield Elementary announced students there have started a Marathon Club. Students there will run laps at the track at Lincoln Elementary before school and at other designated times.
Thirteen laps equal a mile, and once they 22.6 miles, they’ll receive a marathon bracelet.
Commodities to be distributed in Wakefield
USDA commodities will be distributed to those who meet the income requirements from 9 to 10 a.m. or until commodities are gone on Oct. 12 at Wakefield community center, 705 Elm St., Wakefield.
Commodities to be distributed include cranberry juice, apricots, potatoes, grapes, canned pork, dry navy beans, potato flakes, apples, rice, oranges, peanut butter, orange juice, oat cereal, canned pumpkin.
The Wakefield food pantry is also available to local families in need. Contact Judy at (785) 307-5549 for more information.
