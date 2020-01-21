By Alex Gaines
Dispatch Sports Editor
Last Thursday Jan. 16, the CCCMS Bengal eighth-grade boys A-team fell to 1-1 on the season losing to Salina South 43-33. Salina South came out firing on all cylinders quickly going up 19-9 in the first quarter. The second period turned into a defensive slug fest with South coming out on top outscoring the Bengals 7-5 to take a 26-14 lead going into halftime.
Coming out of halftime both teams kept it competitive but South extended their lead over Clay Center by four outscoring the Bengals 12-8. Clay Center started to mount a comeback in the fourth holding South to 5 points while putting up 11 but ultimately it wasn't enough as they fell 43-33.
Clay Center scoring: Justin Wright 2, Tristan Kramer 10, Taige Pfizenmaier 3, Jackson Henry 9, Braylon Berry 2, Treytan Olson 5, Isaac Pfizenmaier 2. Bengal rebounding leaders: Tristan Kramer 9, Braylon Berry 4, Jackson Henry 4
Bengal steals leaders: Justin Wright 5, Jackson Henry 2, Tristan Kramer 2
Bengal assists leaders: Justin Wright 2, Treytan Olson 1, Isaac Pfizenmaier 1, Taybon Charbonneau 1
"Salina South has a good team. We must remember this is a bigger school that starts basketball practice in early November, this was their eighth game. We started the game poorly and they turned our turnovers into easy baskets," head coach Dick Ahlberg said.
The Bengal eighth-grade B-team dropped to 0-2 on the season after dropping a 34-18 decision to Salina South. South's defense was to much for the Bengals in the first as they held Clay Center to 3 points while scoring 9 points to take a six point lead. Both teams offenses heated up in the second with South outscoring the Bengals 11-8 to take a 20-11 lead into the half.
The third period was a close competitive quarter with South taking a slight edge outscoring the Bengals 9-7. Salina South closed the door on Clay Center in the fourth holding the Bengals to 0 points while scoring 5 points to take a 34-18 win.
Clay Center scoring; Connor Roff 1, Chaiden Lyles 6, Taige Pfizenmaier 4, Taybon Charbonneau 2, Eli Ponton 4, Mason Mellies 1.
The CCCMS eighth-grade C-team lost their first game of the season losing 13-4 in two quarters of play. Salina South took a 6-2 lead in the first. South once again held the edge in the second outscoring the Bengals 7-4 to take a 13-4 victory.
Clay Center scoring: Ponton 2 and Mellies 2.
"We will keep working on our fundamentals, and try to improve," assistant coach Brett Pfizenmaier said. All teams are back in action today Tuesday, Jan. 21 as they travel to Fairbury Neb. with tip-off set for 4:00 p.m.
