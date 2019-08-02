Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.