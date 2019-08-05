The Clay Center City Council made no changes to the budget City Clerk Calvin Wohler and City Administrator Cheryl Beatty proposed two weeks ago and approved it for publication Tuesday.
The council approved a 2.27 mill increase for publication, most of which is for the library. The total proposed city mill levy for 2010 is 55.953 mills. Not counting the library's increase, the city's mill levy is proposed to increase 0.019 mills in 2010.
Councilman Sterling Meals, who had been absent two months, questioned the 2 percent wage and salary increase for city employees. He said other governmental bodies were not giving any increases and were on hiring freezes.
Meals said he saw where the city was adding revenue through franchise fees and mill levy increases, but that's "one part of the equation."
"I don't see anywhere where costs are being cut or pulled back," he said.
Wohler said the budget proposal sets aside 2 percent for salaries and wages, but that doesn't mean the council has to approve that when the items is usually voted on in December.
Councilman Justin Begnoche said the city was cutting back by cutting capital improvement investments and equipment, including a police car and two mowers, but he felt "very strongly" that wage increases shouldn't be cut.
"Cutting wages is not the place to do it," he said, citing the city's previous problems with "tremendous" turnover. "I would rather not buy a mover ... Looking at what everyone else is doing doesn't make it right."
Police Chief Bill Robinson asked for and received permission to use reserve or left over funds to buy a police car should the department have it rather than waiting until 2011.
The council set a hearing on the budget for 7:30 p.m. Aug 18 at the next council meeting. For more details on the budget, check the July 22 edition of the Dispatch.
The council also:
-- approved $2,000 in economic development incentives for Gini Harold for water and electrical upgrades at 501 Court St. and 403 Lincoln Ave. The Court Street Building will have one space for a business and two apartments above it and will be completed in December. The Lincoln Avenue building will have four business spaces with two apartments above them and will take longer to complete, Harold said.
-- set a meeting 7 p.m. Aug 18 for the council to look at Lori Neumeyer's property which involves the city abandoning an easement that a creek goes through and de-annexing it,
-- approved purchasing a computer for the clerk services officer for $1,118,
-- rejected an agreement with KDOT on the viaduct because it called for no parking along the detour route, which runs through the downtown,
-- approved street design standards compiled by BWR that are in line with KDOT standards, modeled after Salina's standards, and stipulated that they meet fire codes,
-- approved building permits for a renovation at 1205 Clay St., a garage at 1423 Lincoln Ave., and a lean to at 933 Grant Ave, and
-- annexed the municipal airport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.