On Tuesday Clay Center Councilwoman McKenna Porter asked Mayor Sharon Brown how many lunches $461.34 paid for, which was t a petty cash item on the appropriations ordinance labeled as "meeting lunch in Ft. Riley."
Brown said several trips to Fort Riley, other trips and lodging for a Topeka trip were included in the petty cash item.
According to receipts provided by the Clerk's office, the petty cash item included $18.50 for a Ft. Riley lunch for two people and $34.50 paid for postage and mileage to Concordia for the city clerk. Mileage and a hotel stay totaling $408.19 went toward Brown's trips to Topeka and Ark City for a conference on workman's compensation. That included a stay at the Ark City Super 8 for $81.88 a night.
According to City Clerk Calvin Wohler, Brown has been reimbursed for 11 trips to Fort Riley since June 1. She is reimbursed at a rate of 55 cents a mile for the 82-mile round trip. She has also been reimbursed for other trips, Wohler said.
Wohler said these type of petty cash receipts for mileage and lodging for conferences aren't uncommon, last month had one over $500. The League of Kansas Municipalities conference will be much greater with several people at the conference for several days.
The council doesn't see a separate line item for mileage because it is lumped with petty cash receipts, which are labeled as whatever the first item is, Wohler told the council Tuesday.
In the appropriations ordinance approved at the Aug. 18 meeting, $200.54 in petty cash receipts were labeled as "deed copies."
Brown told the council Tuesday that she spends $100 to $300 a month on mileage. She uses her own car on these trips, she said.
Porter asked the mayor to use the city car, which would cost the city less because the city would be paying the actual cost to fill the car up with gas and to maintain it. Brown said the city car, an old police car, isn't always available.
