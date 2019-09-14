Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 14, 2019 @ 7:31 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Of course, Nebraska football fans would welcome improvement from the Huskers on Saturday in the wake of the team's shaky start to the 2019 season. more >>
The Badgers will play New Mexico State in 2022 and Western Michigan in 2024, according to a report. more >>
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.