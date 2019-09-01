City Administrator Cheryl Beatty told the Properties Committee of the Clay Center City Council the city is "a phone call away" from having bid specifications ready for the GT building demolition.
Beatty said the specifications were "waiting on one last detail," before being ready to put the project out for bid. The city hadn't decided until Monday on where to have the contractor haul the rubble and chose to haul it to the county landfill over a a hole near the new water plant.
The rubble will be hauled to the county landfill partly because it will be easier for the city to have to do that, and partly because not all of the rubble can be put in the hole owned by Public Utilities. KDHE officials have said only clean rubble can be placed in the hole near the water plant.
The county has also agreed to waive some of the fees to dump the rubble at the landfill. Councilman Steve Fox said the city will be able to dump the rubble "virtually for free," though they will pay for labor and machine hours to dump the rubble.
An engineer will be called to make the final change on hauling to the bid specifications.
The council is also eager to move on the project because the county has offered to pay half up to $60,000 for the demolition that is good for 60 days. Fox called the offer gracious.
On Monday the committee put on the agenda for tonight's council meeting approval to put the demolition out to bid. The committee had planned to meet with the county commission next week to ask for help on the demolition.
"We've pretty much came to where we are because of GT and the county working so hard together," Fox said.
The city will still need to procure a short-term loan to pay its part in the demolition. Beatty said she has talked to a local bank interested in providing the loan and will need to talk to the city's bond counsel before making it final.
Because the project could be over $100,000, it has to go through a formal bid process, which includes publication and a waiting period for people to submit a bid, Beatty said.
Mayor Sharon Brown said the project will be put out for bid in a week or two, a bid will be approved a month after that with demolition to follow soon after.
Beatty said she expects demolition to take place in about a month - as early as mid-October and no later than the first part of November.
A selected contractor will have 60 days to demolish the building and haul off the rubble.
Fox said he had business cards of four or five people interested in bidding on the demolition.
